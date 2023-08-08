Sexy! Bhumi Pednekar Looks Classy In Pleated Dress With Plunging Neckline; Check Photos

Bhumi Pednekar has once again raised the temperature with her impeccable fashion sense as she stepped out in a beautiful blue colour pleated dress. The Lady Killer actress was exuding class and style in the ensemble, leaving fans in awe of her sartorial choices. She was spotted in the city.

In the photos, Bhumi is seen wearing a sea blue colour pleated dress that has a deep neckline. To complete the look, she opted for bold red lipstick and kept her hair in a bun style. She also wore ballerinas in white colour and was surely looking very chic. Her looks are apt for any summer lunch date. While coming out of the building she even poses for the camera with a smiling face.

Take a look at the photos here:

Recently, the actress made headlines after she was snapped at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi when she was also accompanied by her businessman boyfriend Yash Kataria. In the video that surfaced on social media, Bhumi was seen walking out of the airport towards her car. She sported a black sweatshirt and paired it with white pyjamas and matching shoes. She was also accompanied by her boyfriend Yash who looked dapper in a white t-shirt. This is for the first time that the two have been clicked together.

The rumours of Bhumi Pednekar and Yash Kataria’s relationship first made headlines after the two were allegedly spotted kissing each other after Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai in February this year. However, it is not known if Bhumi and Yash have been dating for a long time now.

Bhumi was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s socio-political thriller, Bheed which also starred Rajkummar Rao in the lead. The film compared the plight of the migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic to that of the India-Pakistan partition in 1947.

She will be sharing the screen with Arjun Kapoor in The Lady Killer. The film marks Arjun’s first collaboration with Bhumi.