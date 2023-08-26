Sexy! Disha Patani Drops A Hot Video In Stylish Bra, Rumoured Boyfriend Aleksander Reacts

Disha Patani surely knows how to break the internet, thanks to her bold fashion statements. The Bollywood actress is once again raising the heat on social media with her sexy video. Disha, who became a household name after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, on Saturday dropped a jaw-dropping clip and the internet can’t keep calm.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha Patani posted a video, in which she can be seen flaunting her toned body, while sporting a textured Calvin Klein bikini and a white shirt. The Ek Villian actress struck various poses on wet floors as the camera captured all the sensuous expressions aptly. Disha Patani can also be seen splashing water in the stylish montage. Tagging the brand, Disha Patani thanked them in her caption.

Take a look:

As soon as Disha shared the clip with her fans, the comment section of the post was flooded with compliments. Her BFF and actress Mouni Roy wrote, “What is this behaviour ." Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff commented, “Um, EXCUSE YOUUU!? ." Her rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic commented, “Slayyyyyy ❤️." A fan wrote, “No one is Hotter than you ."

While the actress has not confirmed or denied the rumours, Aleksandar had earlier clarified that they are only close friends to ETimes. “We used to live together back in 2015. At that time, she was also with the same agency. Disha, me and a couple of other models were flatmates. We connected really quickly. Fitness is something that we both are passionate about and that helped us bond. So, we started going to the gym together, had lunches and dinners together. Spent a lot of time in the house together. We became close friends,” Aleksandar had earlier told E-times and added, “Disha has been like family to me.”

Earlier last month, the duo were spotted together for a dinner date in town. While Disha wore a white crop top and grey pants while Aleksandar opted for smart casuals in a printed shirt paired with shorts. The model also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with ‘good friend’ Disha. In the pictures, the duo can be seen in their goofy best.

Recently, Disha also announced her debut as a director for her upcoming song ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’. Dropping her first look from the number, the actress wrote, “If you let go of the things you can’t control, it will probably set you free ‘Kyun Karun Fikar’ Sharing a sneak peek to our special project on 16th August 2023 on @playdmfofficial official YouTube channel.”

In the poster we see Disha looking carefree and enjoying the soothing waves at the beach. She is wearing denim shorts with a turquoise blue top and like always she is looking fabulous.

On the personal front, last month, Disha made headlines, when she was spotted with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. They were rumoured to be dating for a few years before parting ways last year. However, according to the latest reports, Tiger Shroff is currently dating Deesha Dhanuka. Bombay Times reported that Tiger started dating Deesha after he parted ways with Disha Patani.

Disha Patani will be next seen in Yodha opposite Siddharth Malhotra and also has ‘Kanguva’ and Suriya 42 in the pipeline.