Sexy! Disha Patani Flaunts Her Enviable Figure, Washboard Abs In A Hot, Silhouette Photo; See Here

Trust Disha Patani to turn up the heat on Instagram with her sexy photos every now and then! Disha, who became a household name after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, often takes the social media platform by storm with her sizzling photoshoots. The actress recently took to social media to share a series of photos from her upcoming campaign with Calvin Klein and boy are the photos turning up the heat!

In the photos, Disha can be seen, rain-soaked, in a red bikini set and a white shirt. Disha lies on the floor, her silhouette visible as she arches her back, with her legs folded and hands resting on her hair, creating a pose that exudes a sense of sensuality. Check out the post here:

Disha is often praised for her enviable body, complemented by her perfect-10 curves and impressive fitness level. Her toned physique and dedication to fitness have made her a source of inspiration for many. Not long back, she took to her Instagram to show her ninja skills by performing Taekwondo stunts, adding to her impressive repertoire of weight training, aerial yoga reels and high-intensity interval training (HIIT). It was recently that she incorporated self-defense into her fitness routine, sharing short clips of her workouts on social media. She had taken her kickboxing skills to the next level by flawlessly executing a triple-kick workout.

Disha Patani is gearing up to star in action-thriller film Yodha, where she will be starring alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. That apart, she is also part of Nag Ashwin’s much-awaited project, Kalki 2898 AD, a grand venture featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.