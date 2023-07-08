Sexy! Disha Patani Flaunts Her Perfectly Body In Chic Casuals As She Get Papped In The City; Watch

Disha Patani has always managed to set the internet on fire with her photographs. And today also it was no different day when she was spotted in the city wearing sexy casuals. Video of her has immediately gone viral on social media leaving all her fans gasping for a fresh breath of air.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, the actress was seen coming out of her vanity van. She is wearing a shorts and top. She flaunted her perfect body in an ensemble, catching the attention of onlookers and paparazzi alike. Disha Patani completed her look by keeping it simple. She kept her locks open and did not wear any makeup. Many fans praised her in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “I just love her style.’

Watch the video here:

Disha was trending after her video with Tiger Shroff went viral on social media. Both were rumoured to be dating for a few years. They were captured together for an event and were seen arriving together for an event in Delhi. In the video, Disha can be seen sitting next to Tiger. Krishna Shroff was also seen alongside them. They were seen enjoying the match, while the paparazzi captured them. The duo arrived for the Matrix Fight Night in Delhi.

While Tiger and Disha remained silent about the break-up speculations, reports suggested that Tiger had moved on with Akanksha Sharma, with whom he has collaborated on two music videos. These include ‘Casanova’ and ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0.’

Jackie Shroff, when asked about Tiger and Disha’s breakup rumours, called them ‘thick buddies’ and said, “They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life. That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe on their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen in Project K with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas. Tiger on the other hand has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.