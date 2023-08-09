Sexy! Disha Patani Is Hotness Overloaded In Pink Bra, Rumoured Boyfriend Aleksander Reacts

Disha Patani never fails to leave everyone jaw-dropped with her sexy pictures. On Wednesday too, the actress who is the Indian brand ambassador of Calvin Klein, took to her Instagram and shared a seductive photo in which she was seen spoting pink lingerie. Disha layered it with a white see-through shirt and looked breathtakingly gorgeous.

Soon after the picture was shared online, fans took to the comments section to compliment the actress. “Aag jaise laal," one of the fans wrote. Another user shared, “You are very sexy I love u." However, one comment that caught everyone’s attention was that of Disha’s rumoured boyfriend Aleksander Alexilic. He dropped several fire emojis in the comments section. Check out Disha Patani’s picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Disha Patani’s rumoured relationship with Aleksandar has been making headlines for a long time now. Recently, a video of the two surfaced online in which Disha was allegedly introducing Alex as her boyfriend to one of her friends.

While the actress has not officially confirmed or denied the rumours, Ilic earlier clarified that they are only close friends. “We used to live together back in 2015. At that time, she was also with the same agency. Disha, me and a couple of other models were flatmates. We connected really quickly. Fitness is something that we both are passionate about and that helped us bond. So, we started going to the gym together, had lunches and dinners together. Spent a lot of time in the house together. We became close friends,” Aleksandar told E-times and added, “Disha has been like family to me.” Disha was previously rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. She has already wrapped up shooting for the film. Besides this, she also has Project K with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in her pipeline.