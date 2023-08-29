Sexy! Disha Patani Keeps It Bold Yet Comfy In Black Bralette As She Gets Spotted

Disha Patani has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. She always makes sure to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. The actress was recently captured outside an office, dishing out a major causal-fashion goal. The Malang actress looked effortlessly glam pulling off a black bralette which she teamed with a pair of black track pants and sandals. Several photos have of the actress has now gone viral.

Have a look :

Disha Patani recently made headlines, when she put an end to her dating rumours with Aleksandar Alex Ilic after she reacted to his tattoo dedicated to her. Alexander got Disha’s face inked on his arm. Disha thanked him and wrote she was so touched by his gesture.

Taking to her official Instagram stories, Disha shared the photo of Aleksandar and his arm featuring her photo. She wrote, “I m so touched aiexii. So lucky to have you my friend. #bff.” Earlier, there were reports that she was dating the Siberian model.

Aleksandar had earlier clarified that he and Disha were only close friends. “We used to live together back in 2015. At that time, she was also with the same agency. Disha, me and a couple of other models were flatmates. We connected really quickly. Fitness is something that we both are passionate about and that helped us bond. So, we started going to the gym together, had lunches and dinners together. Spent a lot of time in the house together. We became close friends,” Aleksandar had told E-times, adding, “Disha has been like family to me.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Disha Patani recently dropped a music video starring her Kyun Karu Fikar. The video also marked her directorial debut. She will next be seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She also has Kalki 2898 AD with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.