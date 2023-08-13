Sexy! Disha Patani Raises Heat In A Blue Bikini, Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Reacts; Check It Out

Disha Patani has carved out a name for herself in Bollywood with hits like Baaghi 2, M.S Dhoni-The Untold Story and Malang. The stunning actress has also delivered some of the most iconic statements in the field of fashion. As a charismatic face for the millennials and the Gen-Zs, the actress is also quite fond of keeping her social media feed up to date with glimpses from her personal as well as professional life. Maintaining that trajectory, Disha Patani set fire on social media again with her bikini pictures.

On Sunday, Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle and dropped a sizzling picture of herself, sporting a dark blue bikini, as she posed on a couch. Keeping her caption brief, she used a butterfly emoji along with tagging the popular brand Calvin Klein.

Take a look:

Her fans bombarded the comment section with compliments. One of them wrote,"Dayuuuuuuummmmmm." Another one commented, “Hotness." Someone else said, “You look beautiful Disha!" A fan stated, “Sexy girl Disha patani aap akdam jakkas ." Tiger Shroff’s sister dropped ‘feeling hot’ emoji and Mouni Roy reacted with heart eyes emojis.

Last month, Disha made headlines, when she was spotted with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. They were rumoured to be dating for a few years before parting ways last year. They were seen arriving together for this event in Delhi. Tiger’s sister Krishna also accompanied them. Now a video of them from the event has gone viral.

This year when, Disha celebrated her birthday, Tiger took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of them against the background of a crowd cheering for them. He wrote, “Only the best times ahead. Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always. Happy birthday." He also tagged her and dropped a red heart emoji, while the song O Saathi played in the backdrop.

While Tiger and Disha remained silent about the break-up speculations, reports suggested that Tiger had moved on with Akanksha Sharma, with whom he has collaborated on two music videos. These include ‘Casanova’ and ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0.’

In fact, when Jackie Shroff was asked about Tiger and Disha’s breakup rumours, he called them ‘thick buddies’ and said, “They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life. That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe on their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen in Project K with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Tiger on the other hand has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.