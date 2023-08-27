Sexy! Esha Gupta Flaunts Her Curves In Green Backless Bodycon Dress; Check Photos

Esha Gupta surely knows how to set the internet on fire through her sexy photos. She never fails to impress fans with her bold avatar. Today also Esha left fans spellbound as she shared stunning photos in a green colour backless bodycon dress. The actress is seen flaunting her curves. In no time, the photos went viral on social media and fans were seen commenting.

Esha Gupta’s fashion choices have always been a talking point, and this time was no exception. The green bodycon dress was perfectly flaunting her svelte figure. She completed the look with minimalistic makeup and open hair. The actress did not write anything much for the caption except Green. Fans were seen commenting. One of the fans wrote, “An appreciation for how well she carries herself.” Another wrote, “Gorgeous.”

Take a look at the photos here:

Esha Gupta was last seen in Ek Badnaam…Aasharam Season 3. Earlier in an interview with News18, the actress said that saying yes to the Prakash Jha-directed web series was a no-brainer.

“I had heard about this show so much from word of mouth. Everyone was talking about it during the pandemic and I was at my parents’ home in Delhi at the time. And everyone would say, ‘What a show!’ So when it was offered to me by Prakash Jha and sir told me, ‘this is your character,’ I simply said, ‘I don’t want to hear anything. You just give me one rupee and I will still do it.’ I was not at all worried about money or shooting schedule or my dates. I told him all that is my manager’s headache. Everything was better and better for me in this show and I’m so glad that Prakash sir thought of me for the role of Sonia," Esha said.

Aashram, the series is directed by Prakash Jha. The story revolves around a godman, whose followers have blind faith in him and will do anything that he asks of them. But in reality, he is a conman who ensures that his devotees devote their wealth to him and stay attached to his ashram for life. On the work front, Esha Gupta is all set to star in the web series ‘Invisible Woman’ where she will be seen opposite Suniel Shetty. The series is set to make its debut in the OTT segment. ‘Invisible Woman’ is a noir action thriller produced by Yoodlee Films with Tamil filmmaker Rajesh M. Selva at the helm.