Sexy! Esha Gupta Leaves Fans 'Speechless' As She Stuns In a Black Cut-Out Dress

Esha Gupta is surely a fashionista. She never fails to impress fans with her gorgeous looks. On Wednesday too, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she was seen flaunting her perfect body in a black cut-out dress. Esha opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter and nude lip shade. She tied her hair into a bun and looked hottest as ever.

Needless to say, Esha Gupta’s video has left her fans ‘speechless’. “Oh… Wow 😲… I’m speechless," one of the fans wrote. Several other users also dropped fire and red-heart emojis in the comments section. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

On Tuesday too, Esha Gupta dropped a series of pictures in the same outfit and wrote, “A beautiful summer breeze". Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Aashram 3 which also starred Bobby Deol in the lead. In the show, Esha played the role of an image builder, Sonia. Earlier in an interview with News18, the actress had said that saying yes to the Prakash Jha-directed web series was a no-brainer for her.

“I had heard about this show so much from word of mouth. Everyone was talking about it during the pandemic and I was at my parents’ home in Delhi at the time. And everyone would say, ‘What a show!’ So when it was offered to me by Prakash Jha and sir told me, ‘this is your character,’ I simply said, ‘I don’t want to hear anything. You just give me one rupee and I will still do it.’ I was not at all worried about money or shooting schedule or my dates. I told him all that is my manager’s headache. Everything was better and better for me in this show and I’m so glad that Prakash sir thought of me for the role of Sonia," Esha said.