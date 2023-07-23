Sexy! Esha Gupta Shows Support To Juventus In FIFA Women's World Cup By Rocking A Hot Jersey; Photos

Esha Gupta never fails to make heads turn with her ravishing looks. The actress also has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Having said that, the actress effortlessly turned up the heat and left fans in awe of her stunning appearance in a sizzling crop top and thongs. She looked breathtakingly gorgeous soaking in the sun and supporting her favorite team in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

On Sunday, Esha Gupta took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of herself wearing a black and white striped crop-top Juventus jersey with ‘Jeep’ imprinted on it. She paired it with a black thong and a cellphone in her hands. The actress and model posed at a balcony with lush green trees in the background. In a different picture, we can see Esha sporting the same outfit but lying down on a bed. She wrote in the caption, “Everywhere Juve on my mind, now all amped-up for the Azzurre this FIFA Women’s World Cup ⚽ How do you like my wager, @khelrajaofficial? ."

Take a look:

Soon after the picture was shared online, fans rushed to the comment section to compliment the actress. While many dropped fire emojis, one of the fans wrote, “Bahut zor se juventus fan hone ka mann karra hai." Another one commented, “OMG .. so hot." Someone else said, “So gorgeous ." A fan also said, “Sexiness ."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Aashram 3 which also starred Bobby Deol in the lead. In Aashram 3, Esha played the role of an image builder, Sonia, who is brought to change the image of Nirala Baba, the titular character essayed by Bobby Deol. Earlier in an interview with News18, the actress had said that saying yes to the Prakash Jha-directed web series was a no-brainer for her.

“I had heard about this show so much from word of mouth. Everyone was talking about it during the pandemic and I was at my parents’ home in Delhi at the time. And everyone would say, ‘What a show!’ So when it was offered to me by Prakash Jha and sir told me, ‘this is your character,’ I simply said, ‘I don’t want to hear anything. You just give me one rupee and I will still do it.’ I was not at all worried about money or shooting schedule or my dates. I told him all that is my manager’s headache. Everything was better and better for me in this show and I’m so glad that Prakash sir thought of me for the role of Sonia," Esha said.