Sexy! Hina Khan Raises Heat In Sports Bra, Leaves Shirt Unbuttoned For Flight; Video Goes Viral

Trust Hina Khan to raise temperatures even as Mumbai cools down in the rains. On Sunday, the Bigg Boss alum was spotted at the Mumbai airport, boarding her flight to head out of the city. While Hina kept it casual, she ensured to turn heads with her simple ensemble as well. Hina opted to slip into a pair of baggy, ripped jeans which she styled with a white sports bra and a shirt.

Hina left the shirt unbuttoned, giving fans a glimpse of her toned physique. She completed her look with a pair of chic sunglasses, a luxury brand bag and a pair of white shoes. Sporting a big smile, Hina was seen chatting with the paparazzi before making her way in. Watch the video below:

Fans were all praise for her. “Always good look," a fan wrote. “She’s slaying," added another. “Diva of Television & Bollywood," a third user wrote.

Hina Khan made her small screen debut 14 years ago. She made her acting debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she portrayed Akshara. The show also starred Karan Mehra in the lead and it made her a household name. After quitting YRKKH, Hina was seen Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss and emerged as one of the finalists. Hina then acted in a number of popular TV and web series. Not only that, but she also made some glitzy appearances at prominent international events including the Cannes Film Festival.

Currently, Hina Khan is working on her upcoming film, Country of the Blind. The short film also stars Shoib Nikash Shah, Ahmer Haider, Anushka Sen, Namita Lal and Jitendra Rai in pivotal roles. The project is currently in its post-production. However, details about the same have not yet been revealed by the makers.