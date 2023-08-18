Sexy! Hrithik Roshan Flaunts Chiseled Body In Shirtless Photo, Takes Internet By Storm; See Here

Bollywood’s very own Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, who just clinched the best actor award for his performance in Vikram Vedha, loves spoiling his fans with jaw-dropping photos on social media. Brace yourselves for the one he dropped on Friday evening – it’s about to set the internet on fire!

In the sizzling photo, he goes shirtless by flaunting his sculpted physique in the gym. He can be seen in black track pants and a red cap. In the second picture of the carousel, he can be seen dripping in water, stepping out of the pool in black shorts.

Recently, Hrithik and his ladylove Saba Azad were holidaying in Buenos Aires and not shying away from letting the world know about it. The Fighter actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable selfie with his lady love from their vacation. Saba, too, shared photos from the trip. Sharing a photo with Hrithik, the actress revealed that they were holidaying in Argentina. She then shared a second photo featuring Hrithik and wrote, “My Hippo Heart :).”

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for quite some time now. They made their relationship official last year. They often dedicate cute social media posts to each other and paint the town red with their public appearances.

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. The motion poster, titled ‘Spirit of Fighter,’ kickstarts with three Sukhois soaring into the sky. The camera then shifts to Hrithik Roshan, who will portray the character of IAF officer Patty in the film. Hrithik looks sharp in his pilot G-suit. He had previously revealed that he spent around 12 days shooting inside Sukhoi fighter jets for the movie.