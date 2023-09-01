Sexy! Kareena Kapoor Khan Exudes Elegance In A Satin Off Shoulder Gown, Fans Call Her ‘The Hottest’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. The actress makes sure to make heads turn with her good looks, good looks and good looks wherever she goes, be it during red carpet events or casual appearances. Having said that, the actress looked all things sexy and gorgeous at an event last night in town.

Exuding elegance in black gown, Kareena flaunted her clear skin. Kohl-rimmed eyes, wavy locks and a pink lip colour tied her whole look together. She looked breathtakingly gorgeous. The photos went viral in no time. Her elder sister Karisma Kapoor took to the comments section and dropped a black heart emoji. Her fans couldn’t stop gushing over her looks. One of them called her, ‘The Hottest’. Another one wrote, “Stunning Queen”. “At every age you look stunning. Be it 20s, 30s, 40s you are a diva. Kareena is Kareena, one of a kind,” read another one.

Have a look at the photos:

Earlier in an interview with Mint, the actress opened up on her sense of style and fashion. She shared, “It’s always been about comfort. My T-shirt and jeans are all always the same in terms of style. The 1990s were much more fashionable. I remember I had done golden hair for Aitraaz, and they were a huge hit. I loved it. I would do it even today. I think my style actually hasn’t evolved that much.”

On Thursday night, Kareena Kapoor attended the launch of Reliance Retail’s Tira Beauty first-ever campaign ‘For Every You’ along with Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in The Crew, along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, backed by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry. Besides this, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline.