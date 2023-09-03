Sexy! Kiara Advani Sets Instagram on Fire With Her Plunging Neckline Black Dress, Photo Goes Viral

Kiara Advani has a noteworthy approach towards fashion.The actress looked all things bold and beautiful in a black body con dress with a plunging neckline. She shared a mirror selfie, setting the internet on fire. The actress made heads turn in this attire at the success part of Gadar 2, which she attended with her hubby Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara found the perfect balance between elegance and charm as she struck her pose. The dress featured a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline that raised temperatures. Kohl rimmed eyes and a pink lip colour tied her whole look together.

Have a look at the photo:

Kiara Advani married Sidharth Malhotra on February 7 this year in the presence of their close friends and family members in Rajasthan. They fell in love with each other while shooting for their hit film Shershaah. The couple later hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

Later, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Kiara opened up on life post her wedding and how it has made her appreciate her mother more than ever. “For the first time, I’m running a home. I used to live in my parent’s home. My mum did it all and we’ve so much respect and value for her right now. But it’s lovely and a beautiful phase. I’m very, very happy,” she said.

Recently, their film Shershaah won big at the National Film Awards. The film, which is based on the life of late Captain Vikram Batra, has been honoured with the Special Jury Award in the Features Film category.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will share the screen space with Ram Charan in Game Changer. Besides this, Kiara is also likely to be seen in Don 3 with Ranveer Singh. Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.