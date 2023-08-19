Sexy! Kiara Advani Stuns In A Bold, Cut-Out Gown, Sends Fans Into A Frenzy; See Photo

Kiara Advani, one of the most fashionable actresses, on Saturday, set the internet on fire with her recent sizzling photos in a daring cut-out gown. The SatyaPrem Kii Katha actor, known for her roles and impeccable fashion sense, left fans in awe as she flaunted her perfect curves. In no time, the photos went viral on social media and fans were seen praising the actress for her confidence.

In the captivating photo shared on her social media handle, Kiara Advani exudes elegance while donning the striking black colour cut-out gown. The ensemble accentuated her figure and her alluring look left fans spellbound. Kiara kept her makeup subtle and completed the look with a top bun. Fans called her a stunner. One of the fans wrote, “How can someone so gorgeous”. Another wrote, “Mrs Malhotra slaying as always.” Many also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

On Friday night, she was seen with her Sidharth Malhotra. Both were looking cute and complimenting each other. Kiara wore an A-Line flared dress. She was looking very beautiful in shimmer makeup. To make it look bolder, the actress applied red colour lipstick. She kept her hair simple and left it open. While on the other Sidharth was wearing a printed shirt with the same colour pants. He was undoubtedly looking dapper in comfy clothes. Both were making a stylish couple as they arrived for Riteish Sindhwani’s birthday party.

Recently, Kiara heaped praises on Sidharth and shared that he loves to cook. “I am lucky kyunki mera joh pati hai he loves to cook. Toh zyaadaatar woh kuch bana lete hai khud ke liye aur main kha leti hu (I am lucky because my husband loves to cook. Mostly, he makes something and I take some of that),” she said.

On the work front, Kiara will share the screen space with Ram Charan in Game Changer. Besides this, Kiara is also likely to be seen in Don 3. She was last seen with Kartik Aaryan in SatyaPrem Kii Katha and the film was superhit at the box office.