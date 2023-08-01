Sexy! Kiara Advani Turns Sidharth Malhotra's Muse, Sets Instagram Ablaze With Her Hot Photo

Kiara Advani sure knows how to turn up the temperatures! The actress is currently on her birthday holiday with husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra. The couple appears to be holidaying in an exotic international destination. On her 31st birthday, she shared a video in which she was seen sporting a backless swimsuit and diving into the sea with Sid. Now, she shared a photo in which she looked oh-so-sexy as she soaked in the sun.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, which seemingly taken by Sidharth, Kiara shared a photo in which she was seen wearing a yellow strappy top with an orange bottom. She styled her outfit with a visor cap. The photo not only gave a glimpse of her outfit but also the beautiful view. Sharing the photo, she used the sticker, “Such a lovely day!"

Last week, the couple was captured at the airport. As they walked hand-in-hand, they smiled for the camera. Sidharth Malhotra opted for a white shirt, grey t-shirt and blue baggy pants for his airport look. On the other hand, Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in a peach co-ord set and white top.

Kiara Advani married Sidharth Malhotra on February 7 this year in the presence of their close friends and family members in Rajasthan. They fell in love with each other while shooting for their hit film Shershaah. The couple later hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The romantic drama has impressed fans and they have been showering a lot of love on the film. Satyaprem Ki Katha has been earning rave reviews and the box numbers are proof. The film witnessed tremendous acceptance across all age groups and families, resulting in great word of mouth ensuring solid upwards growth.