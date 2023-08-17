Sexy! Kubbra Sait Flaunts Her Scorching Body In A Blue Bikini; Check Out Her Hot Vacay Photos

Actress Kubbra Sait rose to fame when she played Kukoo in Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane’s Sacred Games season 1. The actress essayed the role of a trans woman in the Netflix series. Following that Kubbra has done a slew of interesting projects like Gully Boy, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Farzi and The Trial to name a few. When the actress is not acting, she likes to pepper her social media feed with snapshots from her life.

Maintaining the trajectory, Kubbra Sait, who is on vacation in Australia, took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and dropped a bunch of pictures and videos, flaunting a cobalt blue bikini. In the pictures, we can see Kubbra posing on a yacht, with a wide smile on her face. Her attire perfectly blended with the ocean and the blue skies in the background. The carousel also consisted of a video of a whale emerging out of water and a sunkissed selfie with her friends.

She wrote in the caption, “Caught a bit of the Pacific Sun ☀️ and then my big spirit pirouetted . A day spent on a big boat and realising a big dream. It’s been 10 years being a diver and it’d be insane to not see the world underneath our world so thank you @australia for taking me to dive into the #greatbarrierreef I cannot wait to show you the little something I may have caught on camera from the bottom of the ocean . Also watched Mamma whale teach her calf to breach. Hold your breath & heart for that one! (SLIDE 5). Bring out the #Bikini #Sun #Diving #Reef #thegreatbarrierreef coz today is a new adventure in #SeeAustralia #Cairns @queensland #ThisisQueensland @australia @traceyavince."

On the work front, Kubbra Sait was most recently seen in The Trial. The series is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King’s renowned show, The Good Wife. Directed by Suparna Varma and featuring Kajol in the lead role, The Trial revolves around the journey of a housewife who, after 10 years, decides to return to work at a law firm to take charge of her family and her independence.