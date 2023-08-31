Sexy! Malaika Arora Is a Sight To Behold In White Cut-Out Dress; Check Hot Video Here

Malaika Arora made a stylish appearance at an award show on Thursday, August 31. The diva looked stunning in a white cut-out dress with a sexy thigh-high slit. She styled the outfit with a clean bun and high, black heels. Malaika posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet, smiling at the camera and laughing when her dress needed to be fixed for the perfect photograph.

Soon after a video of the fashionista was shared online, Malaika’s fans took to the comments section to appreciate her latest look. One person wrote, “I really want a figure like you." Another person called her “too hot". Her fans showered her with affirmations like “beautiful" and “stunning". Watch it here:

White seems to be Malaika’s new favourite colour. She was earlier spotted in a sexy white ensemble on a dinner date with her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. Malaika had ditched the shirt and wore a white blazer with a plunging neckline and matching pants on her date. Earlier the same day, she was spotted wearing a white shirt with shorts on a lunch date with Arjun.

However, Malika’s stunning fashion choices were not the only reason that these appearances made the headlines. Recently, it was rumoured that Malaika and Arjun had broken up after the former did not react to or comment on Kapoor’s Instagram post.

More fuel was added to this speculated fire after Malaika unfollowed Arjun’s family members on Instagram. This included his father Boney Kapoor, uncle Anil Kapoor and sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Soon after this, both Arjun and Malaika took to their Instagram stories to share cryptic messages that fans thought hinted at their breakup. Malaika posted quotes about ‘change being the only law in life’ and moving on from the past.

While these rumours seemed to have subsided after the couple’s date appearances, fans again grew curious after Arjun was missing from Malaika’s Onam celebrations this year. Malaika had hosted a Sadya lunch for her close friends at her mother’s Joyce’s house. Neither Arjun nor Malaika has given any statements about these rumours.