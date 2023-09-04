CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sexy! Malaika Arora Slips Into Plunging Neckline Crop Top For A Salon Session; Watch
Sexy! Malaika Arora Slips Into Plunging Neckline Crop Top For A Salon Session; Watch

September 04, 2023

Malaika Arora was recently captured in town for her salon session.

Malaika Arora has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Be it red carpet looks or causal outings, she always makes sure to make heads turn. Having said that, the actress was recently seen dishing out a major style goal when she stepped out for a salon session.

Malaika looked all things hot and ravishing in a white crop top which had a plunging neckline. She styled it with a pair of baggy grey denims. She completed her looks with black shades and a red lip colour. She waved as the shutterbugs captured her. A video of the same went viral.

Have a look :

Malaika recently made headlines when for rumoured break up with Arjun Kapoor.

