Sexy! Mouni Roy Sizzles In Red As She Twirls And Poses While Flaunting Her Curves

Time and again, Mouni Roy has made heads turn with her sartorial choices. Be It red carpet looks, causal candid appearances, or airport looks, the actress aces it all. Having said that, she recently shared a video of herself in a free-flowing red gown, which surely made our skips a beat. She captioned the video with Frank Sinatra’s song ‘How Are Ya’ Fixed for Love?’

Mouni looked all things gorgeous and radiating in that red gown. She found the right balance between elegance and charm. Kohl rimmed eyes, pink lip colour and wavy locks tied her whole look together. She surely looked like a vision to behold.

Have a look at the video:

Mouni Roy made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She became a popular name after she starred in Naagin. Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018.

She was last seen in cinemas in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. She played the antagonist Junoon in the film. The film featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Junoon was a devotee of Ranbir Kapoor’s father in the film, Dev. According to reports, Dev will be played by Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone had a cameo in the film as Ranbir’s mother. Fans were excited to see this casting. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in key roles.

Mouni will next be seen in Bole Chudiyan. The film is directed by Shamas Siddiqui and is set to release in October this year. The comedy-drama will also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the lead. It is produced by Kiran Bhatia and Rajesh Bhatia.

On the personal front, she married Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar back in 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony. They dated for almost three years before they decided to take the plunge and tie the sacred knot.