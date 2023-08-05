Sexy! Mouni Roy Stuns In A Blush Pink Dress At The Launch Of Her Restaurant's New Branch; Check It Out

Actor Mouni Roy took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the launch of her restaurant, Badmaash’s new branch in Bangalore. The actor looked stunning in a blush pink dress as she posed in various areas of the new restaurant. Mouni entered the hospitality industry recently when he launched the restaurant’s first branch in May in Mumbai. Mouni said in her post that Badmaash now has five branches in India.

Mouni shared several photos from inside the restaurant, captioned, “Say hello to the fastest growing and the most exciting F&B offering of India 🇮🇳 to the world 🌎 #FindYourInnerBadmaash Our Fifth in the country, so happy & proud @badmaash.bangalore." The ambience was beautifully lit with yellow lights. The indoor area features a DJ booth, while the outdoor area boasted a wall lined with plants from top to bottom.

In the photos, the main highlight of the indoor area looked like a magnificent bar under a giant chandelier. In the outdoor area, the green chairs matched the plant all. They were complemented by black-and-white chairs in a zebra print.

Mouni was last seen in cinemas in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. She played the antagonist Junoon in the film. The film featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Junoon was a devotee of Ranbir Kapoor’s father in the film, Dev. According to reports, Dev will be played by Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone had a cameo in the film as Ranbir’s mother. Fans were excited to see this casting. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in key roles.

Mouni will next be seen playing an actor in Bole Chudiyan. The film is directed by Shamas Siddiqui and is set to release in October this year. The comedy-drama will also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the lead. It is produced by Kiran Bhatia and Rajesh Bhatia.