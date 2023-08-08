Sexy! Neha and Aisha Sharma Rock The Gym In Style, Turn Heads; See Photos

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma undoubtedly form the most sizzling sister duo in B-town. Whether it’s gracing the red carpet side by side or hitting the gym in each other’s company, their camaraderie speaks volumes of sibling goals. Despite their demanding work commitments, the pair always takes out time for their fitness routines. Both actresses share a strong passion for fitness and are often spotted post gym session.

On Tuesday, too, the Sharma sisters were spotted by the paparazzi as they were leaving their gym. In the video that surfaced on social media, Aisha and Neha could be seen flaunting their gym outfits. While Aisha rocked a blue one-shoulder crop top that she paired with black shorts and white sneakers, Neha Sharma looked gorgeous in her black sports bra and joggers that she matched with white sneakers and a black shrug. The sister duo also carried their gym bags and water bottles along with them and also took out time to pose for the paparazzi and wave at them before leaving.

Aisha Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Satyamev Jayate in 2018 in which she was seen alongside John Abraham. She has also been part of several music videos. On the other hand, Neha Sharma has appeared in films such as Crook, Tum Bin, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, and Tanhaji among others. She was most recently seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film also starred Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in key roles. Jogira Sara Ra Ra was released in theatres on May 26. The film received mixed reviews.

The Sharma sisters also have their own reality show called Shining with the Sharmas. The show follows the same style as Keeping Up With The Kardashians, showing an insight into Neha and Aisha’s lives.