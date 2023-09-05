Sexy! Neha Sharma Flaunts Her Insane Body In Sports Bra & Tiny Shorts, Check Out Her Hot Photos Here

Neha Sharma is one of the fittest and the most glamorous Bollywood celebrities on Instagram. The actress sends the internet into a frenzy every time she posts a photo or a video of herself, even if it’s from her regular gym session. On Tuesday morning, Neha set Instagram on fire with her sexy photos from her latest workout session.

Neha took to her Instagram account to share a series of her photos from the gym. In one of the pics, Neha can be seen flaunting her killer abs after the intense workout. The actress looked hot in a lavender sports bra with matching shorts.

Neha Sharma has appeared in films such as Crook, Tum Bin, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, and Tanhaji among others. She was last seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film also featured Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in key roles. Neha’s younger sister Aisha Sharma is also an actress.

Neha and Aisha undoubtedly form the most sizzling sister duo in B-town. Whether it’s gracing the red carpet side by side or hitting the gym in each other’s company, their camaraderie speaks volumes of sibling goals. Despite their demanding work commitments, the pair always takes out time for their fitness routines. Both actresses share a strong passion for fitness and are often spotted together post their gym sessions.