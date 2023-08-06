Sexy! Neha Sharma Looks Hot In Red Monokini As She Takes Dip In Ice Water; Watch

Neha Sharma has set the internet on fire with her latest video. In a bold move, the actress on Sunday was seen taking a dip into ice-cold water, leaving fans in awe of her beauty. The video of Neha Sharma‘s icy escapade quickly went viral, capturing the attention of fans worldwide.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Neha wearing a red colour monokini and taking a dip in ice water. Unfazed by the freezing temperatures, the actress braved the icy water with an infectious smile. She has applied makeup and kept her hair in a pony. As the video made its way across various social media platforms, fans couldn’t help but shower Neha with compliments. One of the fans wrote, “She should do this stunt in Alaska too..” Another wrote, “Please stop looking so hot every time.”

Watch the video here:

A few weeks ago Neha took to her Instagram and shared an appreciation post for her little sister. In the post, she shared a series of photos from their recent outings. In the first photo, the Sharma sisters were seen twinning in yellow. While Neha was seen wearing a short yellow dress, Aisha was seen wearing a print cut dress. In the following photos, Neha and Aisha were seen posing in a washroom together. While Neha rocked a backless top with a pair of pants whereas Aisha was seen wearing a white dress. Sharing the photos, Neha wrote, “I hit the bff jackpot … @aishasharma25."

Neha Sharma has appeared in films such as Crook, Tum Bin, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, and Tanhaji among others. She was last seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film also featured Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in key roles.