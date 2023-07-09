Sexy! Neha Sharma, Sister Aisha Flaunt Cleavage in Plunging Yellow Dresses, Hot Photo Goes Viral

Neha Sharma is grateful for her sister aka BFF Aisha Sharma. The actress took to her Instagram and shared an appreciation post for her little sister. In the post, she shared a series of photos from their recent outings. In the first photo, the Sharma sisters were seen twinning in yellow. While Neha was seen wearing a short yellow dress, Aisha was seen wearing a print cut dress.

In the following photos, Neha and Aisha were seen posing in a washroom together. While Neha rocked a backless top with a pair of pants whereas Aisha was seen wearing a white dress. Sharing the photos, Neha wrote, “I hit the bff jackpot … @aishasharma25."

Fans took to the comments section and showered the duo with compliments. “Hottest sisters from India," a comment read. “Yellow suits us!!!" teased another. “Both r looking so sexy and cute," a third user added.

Aisha Sharma and Neha Sharma are fitness freaks. Regardless of their busy schedules, Neha and Aisha always find time for their workout schedule. The two are often snapped outside their gym in Mumbai.

Aisha Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Satyamev Jayate in 2018 in which she was seen alongside John Abraham. She has also been part of several music videos. On the other hand, Neha Sharma has appeared in films such as Crook, Tum Bin, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, and Tanhaji among others. She was last seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film also featured Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in key roles.

The Sharma sisters also have their own reality show called Shining with the Sharmas. The show follows the same style as Keeping Up With The Kardashians, showing an insight into Neha and Aisha’s lives.