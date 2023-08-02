CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Sexy! Nia Sharma Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Mini Skirt, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 15:41 IST

Mumbai, India

Nia Sharma raises the heat in a very racy crop top and mini skirt. Check out her sexy video here.

Nia Sharma is turning up the heat on the internet with her latest sexy video on Instagram. Nia, who became a household name after doing Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai, flaunted her envious figure in a crop top paired with a mini skirt as she shared her hot video on social media.

Nia’s racy outfit looked too sensational and complemented her bombshell. She sported loose, tousled beach waves and completed her look with black boots. Sharing the video, Nia wrote, “My phone battery starts to die the minute I get dressed. If you catch my drift."

Nia Sharma recently came back from an exotic holiday with her mother Usha. She gave her fans a sneak peek into her US trip through her Instagram Stories.

Nia Sharma flaunts her bold dance moves in a sexy video.

Nia Sharma made her debut in the television industry with Kali- Ek Agnipariksha. Later, she featured in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She further gained popularity by starring alongside Ravi Dubey in the widely acclaimed series Jamai Raja. The actress also appeared in various reality shows, including Box Cricket League and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. In her most recent appearance, she captivated the audience with her performances on the star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

