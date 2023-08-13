CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jailer Box OfficeOMG 2Jailer ReviewMade In Heaven 2Ghoomer Trailer
Home » Movies » Sexy! Nia Sharma Flaunts Her Cleavage in Raunchy, Plunging Neckline Dress; Hot Photos Go Viral
1-MIN READ

Sexy! Nia Sharma Flaunts Her Cleavage in Raunchy, Plunging Neckline Dress; Hot Photos Go Viral

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 13, 2023, 11:23 IST

Mumbai, India

Nia Sharma sets Instagram on fire with her sexy looks.

Nia Sharma sets Instagram on fire with her sexy looks.

Nia Sharma raises the heat in a very racy dress. The actress shared photos and videos of her look as she enjoyed her night with a few friends.

Nai Sharma raised the temperatures when she stepped out wearing a sexy blach dress. The actress spent Saturday nights with a few friends and shared a couple of photos revealing her look for the night. In one of the photos, a mirror selfie, she was seen posing in a body-hugging black dress which featured a plunging neckline. The actress flaunted her cleavage in the hot look.

Following the selfie, she shared a video in which she faced the camera while enjoying the music. She shared the photo with the caption, “Saturday night." Nia also shared more videos and photos from the night.

See the photo below:

Nia Sharma recently came back from an exotic holiday with her mother Usha. She gave her fans a sneak peek into her US trip through her Instagram Stories.

She also has been busy with work. The actress starred in the music video of Soul, Honey Singh’s new song. While the song releases on August 15, she shared a glimpse of it on Instagram recently. She also revealed that she starred in the music video of Rangabali. The Telugu track is high on energy and Nia dances her heart out in the music video.

Nia Sharma made her debut in the television industry with Kali- Ek Agnipariksha. Later, she featured in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She further gained popularity by starring alongside Ravi Dubey in the widely acclaimed series Jamai Raja. The actress also appeared in various reality shows, including Box Cricket League and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. In her most recent appearance, she captivated the audience with her performances on the star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. Nia Sharma
  2. bollywood
first published:August 13, 2023, 11:23 IST
last updated:August 13, 2023, 11:23 IST