Sexy! Nia Sharma Flaunts Her Cleavage in Raunchy, Plunging Neckline Dress; Hot Photos Go Viral

Nai Sharma raised the temperatures when she stepped out wearing a sexy blach dress. The actress spent Saturday nights with a few friends and shared a couple of photos revealing her look for the night. In one of the photos, a mirror selfie, she was seen posing in a body-hugging black dress which featured a plunging neckline. The actress flaunted her cleavage in the hot look.

Following the selfie, she shared a video in which she faced the camera while enjoying the music. She shared the photo with the caption, “Saturday night." Nia also shared more videos and photos from the night.

See the photo below:

Nia Sharma recently came back from an exotic holiday with her mother Usha. She gave her fans a sneak peek into her US trip through her Instagram Stories.

She also has been busy with work. The actress starred in the music video of Soul, Honey Singh’s new song. While the song releases on August 15, she shared a glimpse of it on Instagram recently. She also revealed that she starred in the music video of Rangabali. The Telugu track is high on energy and Nia dances her heart out in the music video.

Nia Sharma made her debut in the television industry with Kali- Ek Agnipariksha. Later, she featured in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She further gained popularity by starring alongside Ravi Dubey in the widely acclaimed series Jamai Raja. The actress also appeared in various reality shows, including Box Cricket League and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. In her most recent appearance, she captivated the audience with her performances on the star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.