Sexy! Nia Sharma Goes Bold In A Nude Cut-Out Dress; See Viral Photos

Nia Sharma is raising the heat on the internet with her latest photos on Instagram. Nia, who became a household name after doing Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai, flaunted her bombshell body in a bundle of sun-kissed pictures. The actress looked all things glamorous she went bold in an all nude ensemble.

Nia donned a nude coloured crop top, with an extra-plunging neckline. She kept her wavy locks lose. She paired with a mini-skirt of the same shade. She struck her poses with utmost perfection.

Have a look at the photos:

Nia Sharma, one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry, has often been judged or trolled for her outfits. The actress does not have any problem with her bold choices. In an interview with Hauterrfly, the actress opened up about her experience with being judged.

Nia was asked if this judgment is because of her ‘bahu’ image. The actress replied, “That’s it. It ends there. That’s the only thing. Had I been this woman who had started in Bollywood directly, had I directly been in Bollywood and done this, this (judgment) would have never happened. Just because my starting was from TV that too because I was destined to be here. I had no qualms, aspirations or my life’s agenda was not to be on TV. I was trying to be a journalist for all I know. This life has been a dream life. For where I have reached what I have done. The life I am living right now, it has been all in my head since I was 15 years old."

Nia Sharma made her debut in the television industry with Kali- Ek Agnipariksha. Later, she featured in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She further gained popularity by starring alongside Ravi Dubey in the widely acclaimed series Jamai Raja. The actress also appeared in various reality shows, including Box Cricket League and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. In her most recent appearance, she captivated the audience with her performances on the star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.