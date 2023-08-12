Sexy! Nia Sharma Sizzles In A Plunging Neckline Leather Corset And She Paints The Town Red; Photos

Nia Sharma is breaking the internet and how. The actress is known for having a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Be it red carpet or causal outings, she always manages to make heads turn. Having said that, she recently made heads turn in a black corset top, which she opted for her night out.

Nia looked effortlessly glam, as she pulled of the black leather corset. The top also had a plunging neckline. Kohl rimmed eyes, straight hairs and a nude lip colour made her look ravishing. She completed her look with chunky stone studded jewellery and was a complete vision to behold.

Have a look at the photos:

Nia Sharma, one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry, has often been judged or trolled for her outfits. The actress does not have any problem with her bold choices. In an interview with Hauterrfly, the actress opened up about her experience with being judged.

Nia was asked if this judgment is because of her ‘bahu’ image. The actress replied, “That’s it. It ends there. That’s the only thing. Had I been this woman who had started in Bollywood directly, had I directly been in Bollywood and done this, this (judgment) would have never happened. Just because my starting was from TV that too because I was destined to be here. I had no qualms, aspirations or my life’s agenda was not to be on TV. I was trying to be a journalist for all I know. This life has been a dream life. For where I have reached what I have done. The life I am living right now, it has been all in my head since I was 15 years old."

Nia Sharma made her debut in the television industry with Kali- Ek Agnipariksha. Later, she featured in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She further gained popularity by starring alongside Ravi Dubey in the widely acclaimed series Jamai Raja. The actress also appeared in various reality shows, including Box Cricket League and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. In her most recent appearance, she captivated the audience with her performances on the star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.