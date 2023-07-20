Sexy! Nia Sharma Turns Up Heat In A Very Racy Backless Dress, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Nia Sharma has taken the internet by storm with her latest sexy video on Instagram. Nia, who recently returned from her nearly month-long exotic holiday in the US, showed off her envious hourglass figure in a revealing pink outfit with an extra-plunging neckline as she shared a hot video on her social media account.

Nia’s pink ensemble looked too hot to handle and complemented her bombshell body. She sported loose, tousled beach waves and completed her look with pink stilettos. Sharing the video, Nia wrote, “It’s hard not to catch a lil attitude when the spotlight’s on you."

Nia Sharma flew down to the United States with her mother Usha last month. The actress has been giving her fans a sneak peek into her trip through her Instagram Stories over the past few days. Earlier, Nia Sharma turned up the heat on Instagram by sporting a hot pink bikini, showing off her toned physique.

Nia Sharma made her debut in the television industry with Kali- Ek Agnipariksha. Later, she featured in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She further gained popularity by starring alongside Ravi Dubey in the widely acclaimed series Jamai Raja. The actress also appeared in various reality shows, including Box Cricket League and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. In her most recent appearance, she captivated the audience with her performances on the star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.