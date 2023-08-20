Sexy! Nia Sharma’s Video In Thigh High Slit Dress Goes Viral; Fans Call Her ‘Gorgeous'

Nia Sharma often gets trolled for her bold fashion choices but this has not affected her. She constantly shared her bold pictures and set the internet on fire. Just like the latest one which has been going viral. She confidently rocks a thigh-high slit dress. Nia has have been receiving a lot of compliments from fans who are quick to label her “gorgeous’.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nia shared a video and writes, “Something I truly enjoy is Dressing up! Serving few looks from The video Soul (From honey3.0)” In the video, we can see Nia wearing a white colour thigh-high slit dress. She has applied subtle makeup and is looking beautiful. In the same video, she also shows us her preparation. Fans called her ‘stunning and gorgeous’ in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Beautiful, Gorgeous, Stunning, Hot Angel Sub Fike Hai Apke Samne Mere Liye To Your Most Beautiful Girl In Word.” “Stunning gorgeous an absolute angel fabulous beauty as always keep inspiring and keep doing great work,” another wrote. “NS Boss lady @niasharma90 so proud of you Nia, always & forever,” a fan wrote.

Watch the video here:

In conversation with Hauterrfly’s chat show The Male Feminist, Nia was asked if this judgment is because of her ‘bahu’ image. The actress replied, “That’s it. It ends there. That’s the only thing. Had I been this woman who had started in Bollywood directly, had I directly been in Bollywood and done this, this (judgment) would have never happened. Just because my starting was from TV that too because I was destined to be here. I had no qualms, aspirations or my life’s agenda was not to be on TV. I was trying to be a journalist for all I know. This life has been a dream life. For where I have reached what I have done. The life I am living right now, it has been all in my head since I was 15 years old."

Nia rose to fame from the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She was also seen opposite Ravi Dubey in another popular show Jamai Raja. She also participated in several reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and her last appearance was in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.