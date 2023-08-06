Sexy! Nikki Tamboli Flaunts 'Thick Thighs' In Bold Plunging White Dress, Hot Photos Go Viral

Nikki Tamboli is confident, bold and sexy, and she does not shy away from reminding her fans from time to time. The actress often shared sensual photos and videos on Instagram and drops jaws with the posts. Her new photos served us as yet another reminder of it. Nikki was seen flaunting her ‘thick thighs’ and cleavage in a plunging white outfit in her latest photoshoot.

In the photos, Nikki was seen wearing a plunging white crop top with a long sleeve and paired it with a thigh-high slit skirt. She was seen stricking poses on the floor of the studio and looking into the camera. Sharing the photos, Nikki wrote, “Thick thighs, thin patience ."

The photos received love from fans. “Haaye garmi ," a fan wrote. “Woah ," a second wrote. “So sexy ," a third user wrote.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, the actress talked about her bold fashion sense. She answered if her glamorous pictures can create a certain perception about her and come in the way of getting serious roles. “Not really. I’m an artist and I feel I’m tailor-made for performing arts. My social media is a reflection of who I’m in real life. But that certainly doesn’t define every shade of my personality,” Nikki told us.

“That’s just one side to it. There are countless layers in an individual’s personality and slowly and steadily, the other layers of my personality are coming out with the kind of work I’m choosing for myself,” the actress added.

Nikki Tamboli became a household name after she participated in Bigg Boss 14. Later, she also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Nikki Tamboli has done several Tamil and Telugu movies and was even seen in the television show Sirf Tum in 2021. Last year, Nikki also romanced Shaheer Shaikh in a music video titled Ek Haseena Ne. However, the actress has now been missing from our TV screens for a long time.