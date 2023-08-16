Sexy! Nikki Tamboli Sets The Internet Of Fire In A Thigh-High-Slit Skirt; Check Photos

Nikki Tamboli has once raised the temperature with her latest glamorous avatar. Former Bigg Boss contestant turned heads as she slayed in a jaw-dropping high-slit skirt and oozed style in a series of captivating photos. Fans are in awe of her beauty. Recently, she was trolled also for her bold fashion choices.

In the photos, Nikki is seen wearing a high-slit skirt. The sultry outfit perfectly showcased her toned legs and accentuated her enviable figure. She applied shimmer makeup. The photos quickly garnered attention from fans and followers. Nikki’s bold fashion choice and alluring confidence inspired a flurry of compliments and heart emojis.

Take a look here:

Nikki Tamboli recently received hate on Instagram after she posted some photos of herself in a bold outfit. She opened up about this hate in a new interview and said that it does not shake her as she never attempts to seek external validation. Talking to the Hindustan Times, she said, “You can call me anything and everything and that simply doesn’t shake my sense of stability by any means. I’m not here to take external validation for my work from people whose only job is to spend time on social media to troll others who are trying to do something constructive."

Nikki added, “Comparing me or anyone else to an adult film star is an insult to those ladies. Why demean a woman at the cost of another woman for no reason? Aren’t these the same horrendous individuals who enjoy similar adult films with their lustful eyes? Even an adult film star deserves respect on a humanitarian level."

“It’s important to filter your mind to an extent that you can differentiate between what’s relevant and what doesn’t deserve your heed. Irrespective of what people say, I know I’m here to build my identity and carve out my own niche. I don’t have a filmi background that will help me serve projects on a platter. I’m here to create my own journey and there’s so much to focus on myself that sometimes, even 24 hours in a day is less. I’m not for anything that’s a hindrance to my personal growth and well-being. And this simple thought helps me have keep my mental health sane," Nikki said.

Since her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Nikki has been featured in several music videos. She often makes headlines for her stylish and bold outfit choices.