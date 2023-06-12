Sexy! Nikki Tamboli Turns Up The Heat In A Very Plunging Blouse, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Nikki Tamboli takes the internet by storm every time she posts her sexy video on Instagram. Without a doubt, she has become a social media sensation for flaunting her bombshell body in hot videos and photo shoots. On Sunday, Nikki Tamboli once again set Instagram on fire as she posed in a very racy lehenga choli in a sexy video which has now gone viral on social media.

In the hot video, Nikki Tamobli, who became a household name after participating in the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss season 14 where she was one of the finalists, flaunts her cleavage in the bold red lehenga choli as she sends her fans into a frenzy.

Nikki Tamboli has done several Tamil and Telugu movies and was even seen in the television show Sirf Tum in 2021. Last year, Nikki also romanced Shaheer Shaikh in a music video titled Ek Haseena Ne. However, the actress has now been missing from our TV screens for a long time.

In a recent interview, Nikki Tamboli mentioned that she does not want to do television shows as of now and rather wants to make her Bollywood debut soon. “I am not doing any TV shows in the near future. I am also not keen to do any reality shows now. I have a few exciting projects lined up, but I don’t want to talk about it till the time they go on floors. I want to make my Bollywood debut soon,” Nikki told ETimes.