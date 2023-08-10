Sexy! Nimrat Kaur Looks Hot In A Deep-Neck Sharara, Fans Say 'Tussi Looking Fire'; Check It Out

Nimrat Kaur has enjoyed her inspiring journey in the tinsel town. She acted in popular movies like Airlift and Dasvi. After more than a decade in the film industry, Nimrat maintains keeps her personal life under wraps. Nimrat has always maintained silence about her personal life, both in interviews and on her social media profiles. However, that doesn’t stop the School Of Lies actress from sharing her glamourous side of hers. Maintaining that trajectory, Nimrat Kaur dropped some glam pictures from her latest photoshoot.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Nimrat Kaur dropped a bunch of snaps while donning a pink-coloured deep neck sharara paired with a matching dupatta to complete her look. She was also adorned with a tear-shaped earring and an ornamental ring that went well with her overall makeup. She wrote in the caption, “Gulaabi aankhein jo teri dekheen…

Sharaara yeh dil ho gaya #desigirl #traditionalvibes #shararasharara."

Check it out

Meanwhile, fans bombarded the comment section with compliments. One of them wrote, “Looking like a dream you ❤️❤️❤️." Another one commented, “Haaye hotness♥️♥️♥️." Someone else said, “Tussi looking fire today…" A fan also stated, “MOST CHARMING+ELEGANT GIRL EVER !!!"

In a career spanning over a decade, actor Nimrat Kaur has been a part of three Hindi films including her last release, Dasvi. The actor, who began her career with Anurag Kashyap’s Peddlers in 2012, gave her breakthrough performance with The Lunchbox in 2013. A year later, in 2014, she starred in her first international project, Homeland. Since then, she has featured in Wayward Pines (2016) and the eightH season of Homeland in 2020. Last seen in Disney+Hotstar web-series School Of Lies for which she received a positive response, Kaur is currently seen in season two of Apple TV’s science fiction drama, Foundation.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, the actor recently talked about her international journey as an actor, “I think I have been lucky. You can’t manufacture stuff like that. When you pick up a project, you are aware of the people who are attached to it and the part that has been offered to you and just hope that everything else just lands well. So the strike rate has been pretty good (laughs). I have really enjoyed working on every project. It is like after you have done a certain amount of work in your career, you can look back and understand where you are and where you anticipate yourself to be." she stated.