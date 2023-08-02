Sexy! Nora Fatehi Looks Classy In Black Crop Top With Body Hugging Pants

Nora Fatehi never fails to impress all with her top-notch fashion sense. Each time the actress makes a public appearance, she leaves everyone jaw-dropped with her gorgeous looks. On Wednesday too, Nora Fatehi made everyone sing ‘haye garmi’ as she was snapped by the paparazzi flaunting her hottest-ever black look.

In a video that surfaced online, Nora Fatehi was seen posing for the paparazzi in a black crop top which she layered with a matching blazer. She opted for body-hugging knee-length pants and looked the sexiest ever. The actress opted for silver accessories and kept her tresses open. Needless to say, Nora Fatehi’s video is now setting fire to social media. Watch it here:

Several fans reacted to Nora Fatehi’s look and dropped fire emojis in the comments section. Praising her favourite actress, one of the fans wrote, “She has maintained an amazing physique, imagine the efforts. And of course, she is a wonderful performer and never hesitated to showcase her skills." Another user called her ‘superwoman’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora Fatehi is likely to make her Telugu debut soon with Varun Tej. The buzz is that the actress has been finalised for a key role in the film. “This is truly an exceptional moment for me. Excited to share the screen with Varun Tej. Thank you to my Director Karuna Kumar, and the producers for making me a part of this film. I seek your love and best wishes as I start this exhilarating journey,” Nora said in an official statement earlier this year as quoted by E-Times.

Besides this, Nora recently also attended ‘Calm Down’ singer Rema’s concert in Mumbai when she was also seen grooving to the song Naach Meri Rani on stage. A video of the same had also gone viral on social media.