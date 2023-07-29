Sexy! Nora Fatehi Looks Gorgeous In Shimmery Thigh-High Slit Gown, Leaves Fans Gasping For Breath

Nora Fatehi enjoy a massive fan following. The actress also has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Be it glamorous red carpet looks or casual public appearances, the actress always manages to make heads turn. Having said that, the actress recently got all her fans crushing hard over her with her recent public appearance. Nora looked all things ravishing stepping out from her vanity in a thigh-high slit gown.

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Nora can be seen dressed up in a sequin gown with a plunging neckline. Her makeup game is also on point and she is looking very beautiful. Her hair is small and she opted for a pink colour lipstick. She donned one of her brightest smiles. As soon as the video was shared, fans took to the comments section and dropped in heartfelt comments gushing over her looks. One of them wrote, “oh my god, she’s a complete queen’. Another comment went, ‘haaaye, Mera dill’.

Have a look at the video :

Nora Fatehi will soon be making her Telugu debut with Varun Tej in his next. Buzz is that, the actress has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. Reportedly, apart from acting, the actress will also be having a dance number in the untitled project. Pinkvilla shared a report which shared the same and also revealed that the film is touted to be the most expensive film in Varun’s career. Being called VT14, the other details of the film have been kept under wraps. Reportedly, Tollywood actress Meenakshi Chaudhary has been roped in to play the female lead for the film.

ETimes quoted a statement by Nora where she expressed her excitement and shared, “This is truly an exceptional moment for me. Excited to share the screen with Varun Tej. Thank you to my Director Karuna Kumar, and the producers for making me a part of this film. I seek your love and best wishes as I start this exhilarating journey.”

The first asset of the film will be launched at a grand ceremony on 27th of this month in Hyderabad. The film will be produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala on a high budget under the banner of Vyra Entertainments.