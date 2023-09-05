Sexy! Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve Sizzle In Black Monokini As They Dance Under a Waterfall

Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve met inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and soon turned best friends forever. Almost a month after the show’s grand finale, the two stars reunited but this time for a vacation. On Tuesday, Pooja Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she was seen dancing under a waterfall in a black monokini. She was also accompanied by Bebika Dhurve. In the caption of her video, Pooja wrote, “Back to my reality!"

Soon after the video was shared, fans and friends rushed to the comments section to compliment the actress. Actress Sangeeta Bijlani wrote, “So happy to see this". Pooja and Bebika’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Jad Hadid also dropped red heart emojis. Watch the video here:

Bebika also shared a series of pictures from her outing with Pooja and penned down an appreciation note for the actress. “A mentor. A teacher. A mother figure. My soulmate❤❤ When her vision.. wisdom.. intellect .. intuition read my soul inside out and found the best in me… why would I care what the world thinks …❤❤❤ The BOND STRONGER THAN JAMES BOND… POOJA MAAM KO KOI SUNA NAI SAKTA … BEBIKA KISI KI SUNTI NAI…BEBIKA SIRF POOJA MAAM KI SUNTI HAI @poojab1972 My heart and soul," she wrote.

Interestingly, both Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve were among the finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Salman Khan’s show concluded on August 14, 2023. Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the show. He took home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Abhishek Malhan was the first runner-up whereas Manisha Rani was the second runner-up of the show.