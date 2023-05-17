Sexy! Priyanka Chopra Looks Smoking Hot In Red Cutout Dress; Poses With BLACKPINK's Lisa, Zendaya

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a sexy red dress at a Bulgari event on Tuesday night (IST). The actress, who is among the brand ambassadors of the international brand, made her way to Venice for the Mediterranean High Jewelry Collection lauch that was also attended by South Korean pop sensation Lisa, of the K-pop group BLACKPINK, and Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway and Zendaya. In photos going viral, Priyanka turned heads with her gorgeous cutout dress.

The Citadel actress was seen matching an off-shoulder crop top with a perfectly fitted gown-style skirt at the event. She sported a matching, bold red lipstick to take the look to a new level. She left her hair open and completed her look with a statement necklace.

She joined Anne and Zendaya, who dropped jaws with their looks. The Devil Wears Prada star was seen wearing a gold and silver Versace dress featuring a hood. The outfit made her look nothing less than a princess. Anne, much like Priyanka, also opted to leave her hair open and sported a statement red necklace that blended perfectly with the dress.

Meanwhile, Zendaya chose a black, off-shoulder gown which she styled with a statement necklace and her hair tied up into a neatly done bun. While Priyanka posed with Anne and Zendaya on the red carpet, she was seen sharing the table with BLACKPINK member Lisa in viral videos from inside the launch.

.@BLACKPINK’s #LISA with Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra, Jc babin & Frederic Arnault at the Bvlgari event in Venice.pic.twitter.com/Q0ZzcI38Gl— pretty savage (@villainpinks) May 16, 2023

Priyanka recently made headlines for a one-day visit to India. The actress was in New Delhi, attending her cousin, actress Parineeti Chopra’s engagement to Raghav Chadha. Priyanka attended the ceremony in a neon green outfit and left bash earlier than her fellow guests. She flew down to London with her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, and spent Mother’s Day with her and Nick Jonas.