Sexy! Salma Hayek Goes Bold In A Racy Bikini On Her Birthday; Flaunts Her Curves In Sizzling Photos

Hollywood superstar Salma Hayek Pinault celebrated her 57th birthday on Saturday, September 2. To mark this special day in her life, the Mexican-American actress took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself enjoying her day in the bright blue ocean amid seagulls and sunshine. Salma raised the temperature of the waters by donning a sexy red bikini with white details. The actress flaunted her curves by styling the outfit with only sunglasses and a hat.

She captioned the photos, “I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!! My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans. Happy 57th birthday to me!!! "

Salma’s fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for the actress and lauded her fit physique. One person wrote, “Happy birthday ❤️ May you be surrounded by joy and health." Another person wrote, “Happy Birthday, you gorgeous inspiring woman - lots of love to you @salmahayek."

“Omg this is paradise! Keep up the awesome work @salmahayek," wrote another fan. Another added, “GOAT beauty. Longest prime of beauty in the history." “We will always be here for you queen! happy birthday," one fan commented. One fan wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful woman, keep achieving your goals and looking amazing."

Some fans even said that their “queen" looked like she was still in her 20s. One fan wrote, “57 years old and still looks better than 20 years younger girls! THE WOMAN." Another person wrote, “Happy birthday! You don’t looked a day over 21."

Salma Hayek made a name for herself in the movie business throughout the 1990s and 2000s with her acting prowess. However, she recently revealed that in the early days of her career, she struggled to find anyone who wanted to design an outfit for her. Therefore, she wore a men’s suit for her first premiere.