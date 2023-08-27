Sexy! Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Her Curves In a Body-hugging Dress; Hot Pic Goes Viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, South Superstar is making major strides with films like Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Jaanu. The actress who also made her Hindi debut with the hit OTT show ‘The Family Man’ has also managed to woo the audience with her cameo song in Pushpa:The Rise Oo Antava. She also made headlines for her wit at Karan Johar’s controversial talk show Koffee With Karan. Besides acting, Samantha has also cemented her footing on Instagram where she enjoys a following of whipping 27.3 millions and her fans get to see the glamourous side of her. Following that trajectory, Samantha Ruth Prabhu slayed once again in her recent photoshoot.

On Sunday, renowned photographer Vaishnav Praveen dropped a gorgeous snap of the Kushi star, dressed in an impressive golden gown dress, which shimmered as bright as the actress’s stunning aura. Striking a sensuous pose, Samantha oozed perfection in a bronze makeup, glossy lip colour and hair flowing open.

Take a look here:

Impressed by her sense of style and fashion, several fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu were quick to leave endearing compliments on the post.

One of them wrote, “Drop dead gorgeous 🔥❤️." Another one commented, “Soooooo🔥 hot🔥." Someone else said, “Sam Always Queen 👸💕💕💕 Samanta Is My Lovely Sister." A fan also stated,

“THE HAIR. THE DRESS. THE YOU✨✨." Someone else said,"The S in Sam stands for Slayer 😝❤️‍🔥."

Currently, Samantha is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Kushi co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. Her stunning promotional looks have been setting the internet on fire. On Sunday, Samantha took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures that immediately went viral.

In the photos, Samantha can be seen wearing a front-slit full-sleeved jacket featuring a deep V-neckline and a matching palazzo adorned with zardosi, resham and sequin embroidery. She kept her accessories and makeup minimal. Samantha accentuated her look with a pearl-adorned choker, a sleek chain, stud earrings and a pair of classy glasses. Dewy makeup and open tresses amped her look. The outfit is from Anita Dongre. Her captions mention the details.

After completing her work commitments, the Yashoda actress is currently in the US reportedly for her treatment with her mother. The actress or her team has not confirmed the reports yet. Samantha had earlier revealed that she faces a difficult time when flashlights and cameras click as the lighting is too heavy for her eyes. She also shared that her eyes swell from pain and that she suffers from severe migraines.

Talking about Kushi, the film is set to hit the silver screens on September 1. The makers dropped the film’s trailer recently and it has since gained a positive response from the audience. Kushi marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. The two previously worked together in the 2018 film Mahanati. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is bankrolled under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Besides Samantha and Vijay, the movie features Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles. The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. She will be also seen in the Indian leg of the Russo Brothers’ web series Citadel with Varun Dhawan. The show is directed by filmmaker duo Raj and DK.