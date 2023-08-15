Sexy! Samantha Ruth Prabhu Makes Fans' Hearts Skip a Beat With Her Hot Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. Each time the actress drops pictures of herself on social media, she leaves everyone completely stunned. On Tuesday too, Samantha took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of hot pictures in a black and white outfit. She accessorised it with golden bracelets and sported goggles too. Needless to say, Samantha looked breathtakingly gorgeous in these clicks.

Soon after the pictures were shared, fans and friends rushed to the comments section to praise the actress. One of the fans wrote, “Nazar na lag Zaye". Another user called Samantha “Boss ladyy". Singer Chinmayi Sripada also appreciated Samantha’s look and dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

Even though Samantha is currently on a break to take care of her health, she has been sharing several pictures and videos on social media to update fans about her whereabouts. Recently, Samantha also thanked fans for showering love on Kushi trailer and wrote on her Instagram stories, “So much love. Cannot wait to see you all in theaters on September 1st."

Kushi is a romantic drama which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. The film marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. The two previously worked together in the 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi was shot in various parts of Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh. If the trailer is anything to go by, Kushi will narrate the journey of the young couple as they begin to overcome odd circumstances to keep their love safe after marriage.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is bankrolled under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Besides Samantha and Vijay, the movie features Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles. The film set to arrive in theatres on September 1, will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.