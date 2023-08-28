Sexy! Sangeeta Bijlani Sizzles In A Shimmery Deep Plunging Neckline Gown’; Netizens Can’t Believe She’s 63

Talk about aging like fine wine, Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani is a proof of the same. The actress recently made heads turn at the red carpet for an event in town. She looked all things gorgeous and glamorous in a shimmery pink gown. Several videos of the actress have gone viral now.

Popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video and wrote, “Sangeeta bijlani is defining the age is just a number for her ❤️🌼 she is ageing like just fine wine 🍷 look how beautiful she is looking 🌼❤️😘 #sangeetabijlani.” Sangeeta looked stunning. She completed her look with chunky earrings and a dark lip colour. She left her wavy locks lose and donned one of her brightest smiles.

Have a look at the video:

Fans on seeing the video, couldn’t stop admiring her beauty. One of them wrote, “She looks stunning.” Another one wrote, “How is she even slaying at 63?? She looks gorgeous…” Another comment read, “Sangeeta is indeed 63 and rocking!”. “Unbelievable and unreal ❤️@sangeetabijlani9 ji ..huge fan hu aapka main…aap 30 ki he and wohi rahengi humesha..❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️super super beautiful,” read another one.

Sangeeta Bijlani is a former Indian actress and model who primarily appeared in Hindi films during the late 1980s and 1990s. She was born on July 9, 1960, in Mumbai, India. She was also crowned Miss India in 1980. She made her film debut with the 1988 film Qatil opposite Aditya Pancholi and went to star in several hit films including Tridev, Yoda and Hathyar.

Although the actress has been away from the showbiz world for a long time, Sangeeta had earlier confessed in an interview that she wishes to make her comeback through an OTT platform.

Speaking to ETimes, Sangeeta said that she would like to explore web shows and is open to take an offer if it appeals to her sensibilities. Sangeeta also mentioned that the acting offers that she has been getting are not making her happy. However, she is excited to see the kind of work the new directors are presenting and wishes to do something deep and interesting. Sangeeta told the daily that she is not interested in roles that confine her to the regular, “run-of-the-mill kind of stuff.”