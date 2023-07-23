Sexy! Sanjeeda Shaikh Raises Temperatures in Sizzling White Top, Sets Instagram on Fire | Photos

Sanjeeda Shaikh is turning up the heat on the internet and how. The actress recently dropped several dreamy pictures from her latest photoshoot. Sanjeeda looked all things ravishing in a white cut-out outfit. She shared the photos and added a bundle of white heart emojis.

The actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous in white. She found the right balance between elegance and charm. Flaunting her no-make-up look, she kept her wavy locks loose. She posed against the backdrop of plants. The photos surely got the fans crushing hard over her. One of them took to the comments section and wrote, ‘Ohh So Gorgeous’. “How can one look so pretty,” read another one. Another comment read, “So hot and radiant”.

Have a look:

Sanjeeda Sheikh recently made headlines owing to her dating rumours with Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane. Amid this, the actress penned a cryptic note on social media with a hot video. She wrote, “Privacy is power.”

Back in 2021, reacting to the rumours, Sanjeeda had told Bollywood Bubble, “I have understood that two people working together, people will talk. I work with my next actor and people will talk. So it is never going to stop, it will keep going. It is okay, let them talk. I have no problem with that. But at the end of the day if you take notice of my work and like my acting, I am okay with it. You can speak whatever you want, it should not affect my work.”

Recently, talking exclusively to News18, Harshvardhan said, “It does not bother me because it is the job of journalists to write and they also have a weekly deadline and daily quota or target of stories to submit. I see them as humans who are trying to do a job, just like my job is to be in films.”

Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda worked together on filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar’s actioner, Taish (2020). While she will next be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web show, Heeramandi, Harshvardhan has his plate full with Kun Faya Kun, Miranda Brothers, Dange and F9. He had also confirmed a sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam.