Sexy! Shama Sikander Flaunts Her Perfect Curves In Pink Bikini; Check Photo

Shama Sikander has sent temperatures soaring with her latest Instagram post. The sizzling photo, which captured her lounging by a beachside, has taken the internet by storm and has become the talk of the town. Fans are praising her toned figure. Shama Sikander is known for her bold fashion choices and impeccable style.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shama shared a photo in which we can see her sitting by a beach wearing a pink colour bikini. She has not applied any makeup and is flaunting her toned figure. Fans were quick to shower the actress with praise. The post has garnered a flood of likes and comments. By sharing a glimpse of her beachy getaway and confidently displaying her curves.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

Shama Sikander has worked in several shows including Baal Veer, Ye Meri Life Hai and Maaya: Slave of Her Desires among others. Earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Shama shared that she wants to work in web-series and films only now and does not want to return to television. She revealed that she has not watched tv shows for over six years now.

“I’m looking at only web series and feature films. I believe in doing different kinds of cinema, stories that matter. I want to do characters on screen that can add to people’s lives. I feel that content can be used for great purpose for the well-being of everyone in all its art and glory. So I want to do meaty roles, and powerful performances as I am a performer and I deserve the best," she told us.

Shama Sikander has appeared in numerous Bollywood films, including starting her career with the 1999 Aamir Khan starring Mann. Her last theatricals release, a Bollywood thriller, Bypass Road was released on 8 November 2019.