Sexy! Shehnaaz Gill Sets Internet On Fire In Backless Gown With Plunging Neckline, Hot Video Goes Viral

Shehnaaz Gill surely enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She always manages to turn heads with her fashion sense. And today also she has set the internet on fire with her fashion statement. The young actress, who was seen at the Thank You For Coming trailer launch, looked hot in a jaw-dropping backless gown, leaving fans in awe. The video has been going viral.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Shehnaaz wearing an orange backless gown with a plunging neckline. The actress completed her look with some golden accessories and kept her locks wavy and open. She smiled and posed for the camera at the trailer launch of ‘Thank You For Coming.’ The actress opted for shimmer makeup and was looking stunning. The comment section is filled with praise. Fans are called her ‘Hottie’. One of the fans wrote, “Queen of hearts.” Another wrote, “Hottie alert.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Talking about Thank You For Coming, the trailer has released today. The film deals with the taboo of women’s orgasm. Bhumi’s character in the film comes across as a single woman who struggles to climax. The cast of the film has been posting thought-provoking insights on social media, talking about how women experience a 30-60% orgasm rate during sexual encounters, while men typically fall within the 70-100% range.

The film also stars Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia and Karan Kundrra in the cast. Produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner, the film is set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023 on September 15.

Shehnaaz Gill stands out as one of the most renowned and stunning actresses in the entertainment industry. She kick-started her career in the Punjabi music industry. However, her fame soared to new heights after her remarkable stint in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13, which endeared her to millions of fans. Recently, she ventured into Bollywood with her debut in the Salman Khan starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.