Home » Movies » Sexy! Shehnaaz Gill Sizzles In A Green Midi Dress As She Steps Out Of Her Vanity
1-MIN READ

Sexy! Shehnaaz Gill Sizzles In A Green Midi Dress As She Steps Out Of Her Vanity

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 18:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Shehnaaz Gill was recently spotted in the city. Photo: Viral Bhayani

Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Shehnaaz Gill has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Be it casual outings, or red-carpet appearances, the actress aces it all. Having said that, she was recently captured in town stepping out from her vanity in a green mini-dress. Shehnaaz looked all things cute and adorable donning the same.

Shehnaaz completed her look with dewy make up and flaunted her short hair. Well defined eyes, pink lip colour and a radiating smile complemented her style. She stepped out of her vanity and posed for the shutterbugs. She surely found the right balance between elegance and charm.

Have a look at the photos:

Shehnaaz Gill was spotted in the city. Photo: Viral Bhayani
Shehnaaz Gill looked the prettiest in a green mini dress. Photo: Viral Bhayani

Shehnaaz Gill stands out as one of the most renowned and stunning actresses in the entertainment industry. She kick-started her career in the Punjabi music industry. However, her fame soared to new heights after her remarkable stint in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13, which endeared her to millions of fans. Recently, she ventured into Bollywood with her debut in the Salman Khan starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Earlier last month, she starred in the music video Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She had also shared a BTS video from the shoot, where she can be seen shooting for the line ‘Sharab Pite Pite Jiske Haath Kaapte Ho, Yeh Samjho Woh Yaar Kaa Sataaya Huya Hain’ with Nawazuddin.

During the shoot, despite the fading music, Shehnaaz could still be seen dancing to her heart’s content, adding steps that were not part of the choreography. Shehnaaz, known for her carefree personality, spontaneously broke into an impromptu jig as Nawazuddin watched and the choreographers cheered her on. Check out the video here:

Speaking of her debut Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film also starred Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Pooja Hegde and others.

Aditi Giri
Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18.
first published:August 07, 2023, 18:59 IST
last updated:August 07, 2023, 18:59 IST