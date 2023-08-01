Sexy! Sherlyn Chopra Flaunts Her Curves In BOLD Bralette, Turns Heads at a Cafe; Watch Video

Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra who often hits headlines with her statements and controversies was recently spotted at a plush cafe in Mumbai. The actress was seen pulling off a rather risqué attire. She donned a white bralette which she teamed with white trousers. A video of the same has gone viral now.

In the video, the actress flaunted her wavy locks and also her biceps. She briefly interacted with the paparazzi and donned one of her brightest smiles. She completed her look with subtle make-up and stone studded earrings.

Watch the video here :

Earlier last month, the actress made headlines when she registered a molestation case against a Mumbai-based financier at Juhu Police Station on April 14 and claimed that the accused also threatened to kill her. According to the Red Swastik actress, her complaint mentioned that the financier tricked her into thinking that he wants to feature her in a music video and was also ready to give money to Sherlyn for the same.

Recounting what happened, Sherlyn revealed after she returned from Dubai to Mumbai on April 12, her manager informed her that an investor had expressed his desire to meet Sherlyn as he was eager to feature her in a music video.

Sherlyn Chopra was last seen in the video single Tunu Tunu. Created by Vicky and Hardik and crooned by Sukriti Kakar, the peppy number is produced by T-Series and Sherlyn Chopra Production.

The actress is now returning to the screens in Season 2 of Ekta Kapoor’s streaming series Paurashpur. When asked about her comeback, the actress recently told News18, “This is like my re-birth and I am thankful to Ekta Kapoor who thought that I am worthy enough to be the face of Paurashpur-2. I have always been yearning to do good work where I could showcase my acting skills and that is when this series came to me. When I was offered this role, I asked myself, ‘What do I have in common with her?’ I realised I share a lot of qualities with this character. When someone calls her ‘Rani’, she tells them to address her as ‘Maharani’. She is someone who knows her worth. Just like her, I consider myself nothing less than a winner.”

Back in 2012, Sherlyn Chopra became the first Indian woman to pose nude for Playboy magazine which garnered significant attention and controversy. Over the years, she made several bold decisions. When asked if she would make these choices again, the actress shared, “Yes, why not. But I would like to do it only with Ranveer Singh on a secluded island as he also did something similar (going nude for a magazine) to what I did many years back. When he did it, he was praised but if we do it, we are abused. But I am sure it would be fun to do some interesting poses with him.”

Sherlyn has also been a part of several Bollywood films such as Dil Bole Hadippa! and Kamasutra 3D among many others.