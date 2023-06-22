CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Sexy! Shweta Tiwari Sizzles As She Takes a Shower, Flaunts Her Curves In Latest Photos
1-MIN READ

Sexy! Shweta Tiwari Sizzles As She Takes a Shower, Flaunts Her Curves In Latest Photos

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 21:43 IST

Mumbai, India

Shweta Tiwari is setting fire on social media with her latest pictures. (Photos: Instagram)

Shweta Tiwari is setting fire on social media with her latest pictures. (Photos: Instagram)

Shweta Tiwari is surely a style icon. She never fails to impress all with her gorgeous photos. Check out her latest clicks here.

Who can believe that Shweta Tiwari is a mother of three? The actress often set fire to social media with her gorgeous pictures. The actress has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. On Thursday too, Shweta took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures, which have left everyone gasping for breath.

In these clicks, Shweta Tiwari can be seen posing in a bathroom in a sexy beige outfit. She kept her hair open and ditched accessories. In one of the photos, she can seen posing with a shower. In another click, she sat on the edge of a bathtub. Needless to say, she looked prettiest as always. Check out the pictures here:

Several fans reacted to Shweta Tiwari’s photos and appreciated her fitness and beauty. While one of the users called her ‘stunning’, another fan wrote, “Shweta Tiwari looks more younger and hotter than Palak Tiwari." Another user called Shweta, “ageless beauty".  Several others dropped fire emojis in the comment section. One of the fans summed up everyone’s feelings and commented, “Who would believe she is 47?"

Shweta Tiwari became a household name after she featured in the popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress is currently seen in the Zee TV show Main Hoon Aparajita which also stars Manav Gohil. It is an official remake of the Telugu drama Radhamma Kuthuru. This was Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil’s second collaboration after the iconic series Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The current show chronicles the inspiring journey of Aparajita (Shweta Tiwari), a loving mother, who is preparing her three daughters for the struggles they might face in life. The relationship between Aparajita and her ex-husband, Akshay (Manav Gohil), is volatile.

On the other hand, Shweta’s daughter, Palak Tiwari recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

first published:June 22, 2023, 21:43 IST
last updated:June 22, 2023, 21:43 IST