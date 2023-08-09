Sexy! Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Like a Summer Dream in Floral Dress, Preps For Made In Heaven 2 Release

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is currently gearing up for the release of the second season of her hit web series Made in Heaven. The much-awaited sophomore season is set to release nearly four years after the release of the first season. Sobhita took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she will be sharing some trivia on the show with some radio jockeys.

Sobhita looked gorgeous in a pastel, A-line, strapless plaid dress with a bow and ruffle detailing. She captioned the post, “Playing dress up and sharing fun MIH trivia @ radio trails with some amazing RJs!" Check out her pictures here:

About a week ago, Sobhita shared the poster for Made in Heaven 2 with the caption, “Making it official, finally! Team Made In Heaven is ready to enter the shaadi business again." The poster featured old cast members Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Shashank Arora. New entrants Mona Singh and Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju were also featured on the poster.

Prime Video released the show’s trailer earlier this month. Back then, Sobhita had said, “It feels amazing to be back as Tara in Made in Heaven Season 2. For me, Tara’s journey has been both fascinating and challenging as she navigates her personal life with Adil and Faiza while planning lavish weddings.”

“I had such an incredible time shooting for the second season, and I think this season will resonate even more with our audience. There is a little pressure to match and even surpass the audience’s expectations from the previous season but I’m positive about it. I’m sure Made in Heaven Season 2 will enthral the viewers and prompt significant conversations about the complexities of human existence, making it an unforgettable and thought-provoking experience," she added.

Sobhita had earlier told News18, “I have to tell you, season two is so cool! It sounds very weird for me to say this because mera show hai but season one ke time pe we didn’t know how it will do, like how it would perform. But because it did well, we can take risks in season two. So be it terms of skill, be it terms of guest appearances, technically, music, cinematography, plot, performances are insane. Season two is many notches up from season one. I feel very very excited."

Co-created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the show is scheduled to release on August 10 this year on Amazon Prime Video.